BTS leader and alum RM is serving major winter fashion goals & we’re taking notes

BTS alum and leader RM has amazing style! The idol is not only a talented artist and singer but going by recent spottings, he is also a style star. Also known as Kim Namjoon, the singer is widely popular for his subtle basic and off-duty looks that he famously styles himself. Even after having an array of luxury couture available at his beck and call, the star makes basics work flawlessly. From oversized pieces to cool leather jackets and more, the style star has amazing wardrobe pieces that make him stand out. Today, we’re looking at the best trends to copy from the Bangtan Boy himself.

Keeping it cosy: The revival of fleece is symptomatic of the broader trend in menswear towards outdoors-inspired garb. RM revives the popular retro fleeces as a popular as standalone outerwear for several seasons now! This trend is best served in small portions. Keep it to one fleece garment per outfit to avoid going full sheep and mix and match it with other textured fabrics to add another tactile dimension to your cold-weather looks.

Texture play: Ditch the smooth fabrics once the cold weather sets in and watch your tailored looks take off. RM is a fan of materials like tweed, wool, corduroy! They also help take your sartorial chops to the next level, while adding character and creating focal points within any given outfit. Keep in mind that it will never look as smart as classic tailoring, so save it for parties, dates and weddings (should the world be back to normal by then) as opposed to anything explicitly formal.

Pants: Skinny legwear is off the menu and even slim-fits are dwindling. In their place, RM sports the relaxed-fit pants of the 1980s and 1990s. While skinny jeans has been a big trend for the best part of a decade, and old habits die hard. We promise these pants will not disappoint, and if you embrace a looser leg you might even be surprised how much you like it. Not just from a style standpoint, but in terms of comfort too.

