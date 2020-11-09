  1. Home
BTS leader RM aka Namjoon flaunts his golden tresses and adorable dimples in new selcas to leave hearts pacing

BTS leader RM aka Namjoon took to Weverse and shared two photos. The rapper flaunts his adorable dimples.
We couldn't have asked for a better start to the week! First, fans (in the East) woke up to the news that BTS bagged multiple awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Now, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon took to Weverse to drop a couple of selcas for us to gush over. It is safe to assume that the Bangtan leader has been busy with fellow members with the release of the septet's new album BE. However, Namjoonie decided to take a quick break out from his schedule to drop a few photos to flaunt his golden locks and dimples. 

In the photos, Namjoon wears a black round neck tee underneath a jacket, owing to the dropping temperatures in South Korea, while he sports a cute smile. The rapper flaunted his light brown hair and dimple in the shot. If we are allowed to speak, the photos oozed the boyfriend vibes! 

Check out the photos below: 

Namjoon recently dropped his concept room along with other BTS members as part of BE's release. RM opted for a simple arrangement, featuring a bright couch, wearing a robe, white tee and shorts. Speaking about his room, he said, "Hello and welcome to RM's room. I, RM as the curator of this room. I present to you my warm and cosy room! It's decorated with a white and wood tone colour scheme. This room evokes a sense of warmth, of being in someone's embrace."

Check out the photos and his outfit cost here: BTS BE Concept Photos: RM aka Kim Namjoon's warmly crafted room envelops ARMY like a comfortable 'embrace'

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

