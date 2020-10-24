  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS leader RM aka Namjoon shares he's working out five days a week; Reveals why he's envious of Jungkook

Taking to Weverse today, BTS leader RM not only treated BTS ARMY with a handsome selfie but also shared his recent health check update and how he's been on a diet while also working out five times a week.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: October 24, 2020 04:03 pm
BTS leader RM revealed details to BTS ARMY about his recent health check on WeverseBTS leader RM aka Namjoon shares he's working out five days a week; Reveals why he's envious of Jungkook
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While BTS is currently engrossed in preparations for their comeback which takes place next month with the release of their highly-awaited album BE, the septet continues to keep BTS ARMY company through their various social media pages. Whether it be Jimin, Jungkook and Suga hosting V Live sessions or V, J-Hope and Jin treating us with amazing snaps and selfies.

When it comes to RM, the Bangtan leader recently took to Weverse Moments to share a very handsome selca of himself in a white shirt while pointing at his mullet hairstyle and pondering, "My hair is long, isn't it?" But, that was not all Kim Namjoon had for us! In another intriguing Weverse post, Joonie gave ARMY a health update as he recently had a checkup done. According to fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2, RM wrote, "I took my health check. Weight comparing to the last year 70.1 = > 73.6 (kg). And it's said only the muscle increased 3.5 (kg)!!!! It was worth it, I've worked out little by little. Now I'm on a diet for five days."

My body fat rate is 15%, I'll try to make it 10%. So, I'm working out five times a week. For your reference, Jungkook's body fat rate is 10% (I envy him). Ah, fighting," RM added.

Check out RM's recent Weverse posts with the selfie and health check update below:

We adore this man and how!

ALSO READ: 2 Years With Mono: RM calls BTS ARMY his 'salvation' as fandom thanks Namjoon for his masterpiece 2nd mixtape

Leave it to Joonie to give us some much-needed inspiration to get off our couches and work out!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Weverse,Twitter

You may like these
2 Years With Mono: RM calls BTS ARMY his 'salvation' as fandom thanks Namjoon for his masterpiece 2nd mixtape
Younha REVEALS how BTS leader RM played a large part in Winter Flower collab: Great artists are different
BTS: Jungkook reportedly sells his Seoul Forest Trimage apartment he's never lived in for 2.5 billion won
BTS ARMY finally solves the mystery behind why V aka Taehyung adorned school uniform in a 2019 photo tweet
BTS backed by Military Manpower Administration Commissioner over China controversy: They are 100 percent wrong
BTS: RM aka Namjoon treats BTS ARMY with an adorable 'sleepy' Jimin snap to wish ChimChim on his 25th birthday
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement