BTS leader RM aka Namjoon shares he's working out five days a week; Reveals why he's envious of Jungkook

Taking to Weverse today, BTS leader RM not only treated BTS ARMY with a handsome selfie but also shared his recent health check update and how he's been on a diet while also working out five times a week.

While BTS is currently engrossed in preparations for their comeback which takes place next month with the release of their highly-awaited album BE, the septet continues to keep BTS ARMY company through their various social media pages. Whether it be Jimin, Jungkook and Suga hosting V Live sessions or V, J-Hope and Jin treating us with amazing snaps and selfies.

When it comes to RM, the Bangtan leader recently took to Weverse Moments to share a very handsome selca of himself in a white shirt while pointing at his mullet hairstyle and pondering, "My hair is long, isn't it?" But, that was not all Kim Namjoon had for us! In another intriguing Weverse post, Joonie gave ARMY a health update as he recently had a checkup done. According to fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2, RM wrote, "I took my health check. Weight comparing to the last year 70.1 = > 73.6 (kg). And it's said only the muscle increased 3.5 (kg)!!!! It was worth it, I've worked out little by little. Now I'm on a diet for five days."

My body fat rate is 15%, I'll try to make it 10%. So, I'm working out five times a week. For your reference, Jungkook's body fat rate is 10% (I envy him). Ah, fighting," RM added.

Check out RM's recent Weverse posts with the selfie and health check update below:

RM on Weverse 1024 My hair is long, isn't it?@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gWXs8QYcvR — ᴮSoo Choi (@choi_bts2) October 24, 2020

So I'm working out 5 times a week. For your reference Jungkook's body fat rate is 10% (..I envy him) Ah

Fighting!! @BTS_twt — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) October 24, 2020

We adore this man and how!

Leave it to Joonie to give us some much-needed inspiration to get off our couches and work out!

