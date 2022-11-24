BTS’ leader RM is all about visuals in the first concept teasers for upcoming solo album Indigo

On November 24, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first set of concept teasers for BTS ' RM’s new album Indigo. In the artist teasers, RM looks serene and handsome dressed in a denim outfit and white t-shirt and jeans. The album will be out on December 2 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). According to Big Hit Music, the agency of BTS, on November 23, RM is planning a number of contents to promote a new album.

Solo comeback concert:

Among them, RM plans to film video content in the form of a small-scale performance with 200 audiences for about an hour at a performance hall in Seoul on December 5 at 8:00 PM KST. Recording applications will be conducted through a lottery system. It is the first time that RM has released a solo work in the form of a solo album since his debut in the music industry as BTS in June 2013. Prior to this, in 2015, he released his first solo mixtape 'RM' filled with 11 songs including the title song 'Do You' through BTS's official sound cloud and blog. did. Not only that, but through the first playlist 'mono.' consisting of 7 songs in 2018, he confessed his true feelings as a world-renowned singer but also an ordinary 25-year-old Kim Nam Joon.

About the album:

Like the introductory phrase, 'the last archive of my twenties', this album is a work that RM, who is about to turn 30, will present at the end of his 20s. The album name 'Indigo', which means indigo and indigo, is expected to contain the story of a more sincere 29-year-old Kim Namjoon. The agency explained, "'Indigo's is an album like his diary, containing his candid emotions, worries, and thoughts."

RM's variety show:

RM will appear on tvN's TVN variety show Useless Job, which will be first broadcast at 8:50 pm on December 2nd, the day of the release of the solo album. It is the first time since the first year of active participation in tvN's Problematic Man in 2015. RM, who has both intellectual curiosity and sensitivity, plans to show off the so-called 'Hang Joonie Namjoonie' (RM’s real name Kim Namjoon) chemistry with film director Jang Hang Joon. In addition to RM and Jang Hang Joon, novelist Kim Young Ha, physicist Professor Kim Sang Wook, forensic scientist Professor Lee Ho, and astronomer Dr. Shim Chae Kyung are also factors to look forward to.