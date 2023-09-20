BTS leader RM personally confirms seven members' contract renewal with BIGHIT MUSIC, shares photo of agreement

BTS members have once again renewed their contracts with their agency BIGHIT MUSIC. All seven members will be together as one group even after 2025. RM, the leader of the group BTS personally made the announcement through his Instagram account. BTS debuted in June 2013 under the then Bighit Entertainment. Through the years, the agency restructured and launched itself as a corporation named HYBE. BTS is under the BIGHIT MUSIC label which is a subsidiary of HYBE.

BTS' RM personally shares contract renewal news

BTS' RM took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the group's contract renewal that took place today. He shared a small snippet of the contract agreement along with another story where he tagged the official BTS Instagram account and wrote ARMY and 2025 along. For those unaware, BTS fans are called ARMY and this is the official fandom name given by the group. ARMY stands for Adorable Representative MCs for Youth.

Later today, the South Korean media outlet shared the news that all seven members of the global popstar group BTS underwent a successful contract renewal with their label BIGHIT MUSIC. HYBE made an announcement saying, " The board of directors has completed their decision on renewing the exclusive contracts of all seven members of BIGHIT MUSIC's artist BTS." In October 2018, BTS signed an early renewal contract a year before their original contracts were set to expire.

BTS' recent activities

Amid members' military enlistments and solo projects, the global popstar group BTS will be reunited as a group once again in 2025. ARMYs are overjoyed to know this great news. BTS' members Jin and J-Hope are already serving in the South Korean military whereas SUGA will be the next member to join them. On the other hand, RM has an upcoming project which will start to open up in October. Jungkook, Jimin, and BTS' V have already made their official solo debut in the music industry by releasing a digital single and an album respectively. It is rumoured that Jungkook will be releasing an album next but nothing has been set in stone yet.

