BTS leader RM’s gender fluid street style has left us with some major inspiration

We’re looking back at BTS leader RM’s iconic street-style, and top aesthetic combos that have floored the ARMY.

If you’re a fan of Korean music and dramas, you must’ve heard of the all-boy band BTS and its leader RM. Also known as Kim Namjoon, the singer is a gifted human who not only is a great singer and producer, but also a style star on the rise. While most of his looks are self-styled, RM is ahead of the curve with his simple and subtle looks that always stands out in the best way possible. The thoughtful leader of the 7 member band tends to be inclined towards oversized pieces, classic suits, cool sneakers and wardrobe classics. Today, we’re looking at his most-loved styles that can amp up anyone’s street-style game. Scroll down to take some street-style inspiration from the ultimate Bangtan Boy himself.

While most of his looks are understated and basic, RM makes sure to add a pop of jazz to his outfits with the correct accessories. Be it hats, jewellery, shoes, bags, scarves, glasses, nothing is too experimental for the dashing Bangtan Boy.

Keeping things stylish yet comfortable is RM’s forte, and his overalls are just proof of that. The singer has, time and again, opted for adorable yet cool overalls in deni, for his off-duty looks, and we’re happy to follow his lead!

Chicness takes centre stage when RM steps out in his all-white outfits. The lack of colour in the ensemble can be made up by his use of different textures and shades of white, which makes his monochromatic looks classy, simple and suave.

