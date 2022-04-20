BTS’ leader RM takes to Instagram to greet fans as he lands back in Seoul

On April 20, RM finally landed back in Seoul after the long schedule of Grammys and BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE- LAS VEGAS and soon enough, he took to Instagram to update as well as greet his fans. Everyone was glad to see him back with the group and are waiting to see all the promotional activities begin for the upcoming comeback.

Previously, the fans were suspecting a reason for him staying back for extra days. Some thought it was for the group comeback while some thought it was for his solo comeback which he teased in a previous live, leaving the fans excited to see his solo work soon! ‘RM3’ was trending on Twitter as the fans excitedly talked about the theme of the new album and reminisced about his previous work.

News1 captured RM as he exited the airport and he looked absolutely adorable with the eye-smile and dressed in a dark grey sweatshirt & sweatpant as well as a black bucket hat.

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy group BTS. In 2015, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘RM’. In October 2018, his second mixtape, ‘Mono’, was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart, having peaked at number 26. He has recorded with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

