BTS leader RM’s solo album ‘Indigo’ surpasses 500,000 sales on the first day of release

On December 2, 2022 BTS’s RM first full length album, ‘Indigo’ finally released to the world. On the first day of its release, the artist's debut album crossed a whopping threshold of 500,000 sales. According to Hanteo, it was announced that the album has sold over 550,000 copies on the first day itself. With this, RM becomes the fourth male solo artist to achieve this record alongside his bandmate BTS’s Jin, EXO’s Baekhyun, and Lim Young Woong. ‘Wild Flower’ feat Cho Youjeen

The album consists of 10 different songs, which includes ‘Wild Flower’ featuring Cho Youjeen as the title track. The music video for ‘Wild Flower’ was released today, which is a total masterpiece. With RM’s distinctive voice and deep lyrics, the song hits the spot. Singer Cho Youjeen's outstanding vocals are also the highlight of the song. Overall, the song soothes our souls, as we can feel the artists’ emotions. Check out the music video here:

RM's album 'Indigo' RM has collaborated with various artists on this album, including Tablo, Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Park Ji Yoon, Kim Sa Wol and many more. The 10 tracks are: Yun (with Erykah Badu) Wild Flower (with youjeen) No.2 (with parkjiyoon) Still Life (with Anderson .Paak) All Day (with Tablo) Frog_tful (with Kim Sawol) Closer (Paul Blanco, Mahalia) Change pt.2 Lonely Hectic (with Colde) RM was involved throughout the whole process of the album's production. Right from writing the lyrics to the release of the full finished album, he did it all. He also worked alongside various talented producers and artists, as he created this album. The amount of thought and effort that RM has put into his work is evident, as the album is a true work of art. Congratulations to RM on his album's success! Check out the album if you haven't already.

