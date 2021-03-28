  1. Home
BTS' leader RM's solo track Intro Persona celebrates 2 years today; ARMY trend #2YearsWithPersona

Intro: Persona is the introductory track of BTS' Extended Play, Map Of The Soul: Persona.
Mumbai
Trending hashtags to pay tribute to an artist's music reminds one that music and an artist's discography is truly timeless! On March 27, BTS ARMY took to Twitter to trend Namjoon's solo song, Intro: Persona. Intro: Persona celebrates two years since it released on March 27, 2019, as part of BTS' 2019 EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona. 

Intro: Persona featured RM in the solo-track. The first in the rap trilogy of Map Of The Soul: 7, is described as a hip-hop trap track, which also features guitar. It also samples the song Intro: Skool Luv Affair from the 2014 EP of the same name. This was also RM's first solo intro since Intro: What Am I To You. It is a stunning and nostalgic tribute to BTS' School trilogy, but with a philosophical Jungian twist to it. Intro: Persona is a letter by Namjoon to himself, rather his two-versions, BTS' leader and rapper RM and Kim Namjoon, the person. It is about questioning his identity, his persona, yet accepting what is his truth. 

The lyrics are classic Namjoon, introspective, reflective and witty coupled with a banger of a track! The track is written by RM, Hiss Noise and Pdogg and produced by Hiss Noise. Intro: Persona currently has 98,139,730 streams on Spotify and an amazing 70 M streams on YouTube. 

ARMY, are you streaming Intro: Persona? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Big Hit Labels

