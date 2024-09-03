BTS leader to premiere solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place at 29th Busan International Film Festival

BTS' RM is set to make a splash on the cinema screens with the documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place, slated for a grand debut at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) this October. The festival, known for its diverse and vibrant lineup, will offer a special spotlight for RM’s film, which encapsulates his journey both as an artist and as an individual navigating a significant period in his life.

The announcement came during a press conference at the Seoul Chamber of Commerce on September 3rd. BIFF programmer Kang So Won revealed that the documentary, directed by Lee Seok Joon, had been initially considered for the 'Wide Angle' section, which is renowned for its eclectic mix of short films, documentaries, animations, and experimental works. However, he noted that the film's unique blend of artistic merit and popular appeal made it a fitting candidate for the 'Open Cinema' section, a prestigious category that showcases new and internationally acclaimed films.

Kang So Won shared, "We believed that RM's documentary would offer an engaging experience for the audience, distinguishing it from typical Korean documentaries. This is only the second time a documentary has been selected for the 'Open Cinema' section, underscoring the film's significance and broad appeal."

The film, which chronicles the making of RM’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, released earlier this year in May, also provides an intimate look at the eight months leading up to RM’s military enlistment. As RM is currently serving his mandatory military duty, he might be unable to attend the festival. However, the presence of various artists featured in the documentary is anticipated, adding a touch of excitement to the event.

Meanwhile, the 29th Busan International Film Festival will kick off on October 2nd and run until October 11th, showcasing 279 films across 28 screens in seven theaters, including the Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, and Lotte Cinema Centum City. The festival promises to be a celebration of cinematic artistry and a special moment for ARMYs, who have been eagerly awaiting this opportunity to see a closer look at the candid facet of the BTS leader’s artistic expression.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM's LOST! music video bags trophy at 2024 Berlin Commercial Awards in Craft: Cinematography category