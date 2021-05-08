BTS leads May Brand Reputation ranking followed by NCT and SEVENTEEN

BTS topped the list for the 36th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 13,630,137. Read on to find out.

Congratulations BTS! The superstar septet has done it again. The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups and BTS have topped the list for the 36th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 13,630,137 for the month. Their high-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'Billboard,' 'YouTube,' and 'Butter,' which is the name of their upcoming release. While their highest-ranking related terms included 'record,' 'release,' and 'donate,' words the group is synonymous with!

The talented NCT members held on to their second position for the eighth month in a row, scoring a brand reputation index of 3,482,324 for May. NCT members will soon witness the addition of a new subunit with NCT Hollywood, amidst mixed reactions from NCTzens. They were followed by BTS' label-mates and the amazing SEVENTEEN who maintained their position in third place with a brand reputation index of 3,215,092 for the month. SHINee, EXO, ONF, ASTRO, THE BOYZ and NU'EST round up the top 10 list.

For the uninitiated, The Korean Business Research Institute conducts thorough research calculating a celebrity (idol or actor) or a group's brand reputation. The Brand reputation for the month of May was calculated through various factors like consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of various boy groups using big data collected from April 8 to May 8.

