BTS leads nominations for 2026 MAMA Awards; BIGBANG, TXT, aespa, IVE, ATEEZ earn multiple nods

The nominations for the 2026 MAMA Awards are out with BTS and BIGBANG emerging among the leading contenders for this year. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), aespa, IVE, ATEEZ and several other popular K-pop acts have also secured multiple nominations. Announced on October 12, the nominations mark the beginning of the awards season, with the first round of fan voting opening alongside the reveal.

BTS earns five nominations at 2026 MAMA Awards

BTS has received five nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and Album of the Year for ARIRANG. The group is also competing in the Best Vocal Performance Group category for SWIM and Best Music Video for 2.0. Meanwhile, J-Hope has earned two nominations for his contribution to LE SSERAFIM's SPAGHETTI, which is in contention for Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance Female Group.

BIGBANG has secured four nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Male Group, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance Male Group for BiiiG. Taeyang has earned three solo nominations for Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist and Best Dance Performance Male Solo for LIVE FAST DIE SLOW. G-Dragon, who won Artist of the Year at the 2025 MAMA Awards, has also received a Best Collaboration nomination for his contribution to aespa's WDA (Whole Different Animal).

TXT has received three group nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and Album of the Year for 7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns. Member Yeonjun has also earned three individual nominations, including Best Male Artist and Best Dance Performance Male Solo for Ice Cream. MAMAMOO, aespa, ATEEZ, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and CORTIS have each secured five nominations, with Hwasa accounting for four of MAMAMOO's nods.

When and where will the 2026 MAMA Awards take place?

The 2026 MAMA Awards will be held on November 20 and 21 at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, with international streaming available through CJ ENM's Mnet Plus platform. Music released between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, is eligible for this year's awards.

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