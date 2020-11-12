BTS, Lee Hyun and BUMZU CONFIRMED as the final lineup of Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live concert

In the final lineup for Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live online and offline concert, we have BTS, Lee Hyun and BUMZU as confirmed artists alongside NU'EST, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND and TXT.

A few days back, Big Hit Labels revealed their grand plans for ringing in next year by announcing 2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse, which will be on an online live-streaming and offline (in-person) performance event on December 31. What makes this upcoming event even more special is that it's the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artist "in one grand event, capped with the countdown to welcome in the new year."

"Celebrate the last day of this year and usher in the first day of the new year with 2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse [We’ve Connected], connecting together the hearts of Big Hit Labels artists and fans all around the world," Big Hit Labels had written in their statement on Weverse. While the first lineup included NU'EST and ENHYPEN, the second lineup included GFRIEND and TXT. Finally, we have the final lineup being announced a while back as BTS, Lee Hyun and BUMZU have been confirmed to be a part of the highly-awaited concert.

The offline concert of 2021 New Year's Eve Live is set to take place at KINTEX Exhibition Center in Ilsan, South Korea, on December 31 and starts at 9:30 pm KST (5 pm IST).

It's going to be an exciting New Year's Eve to remember!

Are you excited to the see Big Hit Labels family reunite under the same roof for 2021 New Year's Eve Live? Which interaction are you looking forward to the most? Share your excitement and picks with Pinvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WSJ's 2020 Music Innovator: BTS' RM & Jin talk Beatles comparison; Jimin praises members' bond with each other

It was also recently confirmed by Pledis Entertainment that SEVENTEEN will not be a part of 2021 New Year's Eve Live because they already have an activity scheduled for that day.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×