  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS’ Life Goes On hits 300 million views; takes only four months to achieve this feat!

Their latest title track music video is their 15th video to have hit the 300 million views mark. Click here to read more.
Mumbai Updated: March 28, 2021 11:07 am
BTS’ Life Goes On hits 300 million views; takes only four months to achieve this feat!
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The global septets’ latest track, Life Goes On, was released in November 2020. Four months and seven days later, the music video crossed the 300 million views mark, marking this to be the 15th music video of the boy band to have achieved this feat! This achievement also makes them the only K-Pop group to have 15 music videos surpassing 300 million views!

 

A song to calm the nerves, Life Goes On is a wholly self-produced track and music video by the seven members. Jungkook was even credited as the Director of the video, as he was the one behind the camera and the concept of the entire track. It’s a song that talks about the times we’re living in - stuck at home, with friends or family or alone - and how everything seems to have changed, how there “seems to be no end in sight”. But even though the world has changed, the relationship between people, whether lovers, friends, or family, thankfully hasn’t. And that’s what keeps us going, helps us stay sane. It’s about looking forward to a future that is normal again, where we meet without any worries. 

 

A flawless, soothing, inspirational pandemic song, BTS with their BE: Essential Edition outdid themselves yet again. They gave hope to thousands of people across the world with their music and there was no doubt that it would soon be breaking records. 

 

Check out the MV here once again!

 

 

Also Read: KBS releases much awaited trailer of BTS' upcoming talk show Let's BTS!

 

What does Life Goes On mean to you? How has it helped you? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Big Hit Labels

You may like these
Life Goes On: BTS members drop SURPRISE video call versions of BE title track; ARMY left endeared
VIDEO: Suga REUNITES with ecstatic BTS members; OT7 celebrate Life Goes On debuting No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
BTS: 7 tracks from BE find a place in Billboard Hot 100; Blue & Grey and Stay stakes claim on No 13 and No 22
BTS at AMAs 2020: Septet includes ARMY in a moving Life Goes On performance; Light up the stage with Dynamite
Life Goes On MV On My Pillow Ver: BTS heads to the bedroom for a cosy version of BE song directed by Jungkook
BTS' album BE and its lead single Life Goes On takes over iTunes Charts; Reaches #1 in 90 countries
close