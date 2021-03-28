BTS’ Life Goes On hits 300 million views; takes only four months to achieve this feat!

Their latest title track music video is their 15th video to have hit the 300 million views mark. Click here to read more.

The global septets’ latest track, Life Goes On, was released in November 2020. Four months and seven days later, the music video crossed the 300 million views mark, marking this to be the 15th music video of the boy band to have achieved this feat! This achievement also makes them the only K-Pop group to have 15 music videos surpassing 300 million views!

A song to calm the nerves, Life Goes On is a wholly self-produced track and music video by the seven members. Jungkook was even credited as the Director of the video, as he was the one behind the camera and the concept of the entire track. It’s a song that talks about the times we’re living in - stuck at home, with friends or family or alone - and how everything seems to have changed, how there “seems to be no end in sight”. But even though the world has changed, the relationship between people, whether lovers, friends, or family, thankfully hasn’t. And that’s what keeps us going, helps us stay sane. It’s about looking forward to a future that is normal again, where we meet without any worries.

A flawless, soothing, inspirational pandemic song, BTS with their BE: Essential Edition outdid themselves yet again. They gave hope to thousands of people across the world with their music and there was no doubt that it would soon be breaking records.

