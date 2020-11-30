BTS' Life Goes On MV Shoot: Members imitate Suga aka Yoongi's cute dance moves; Jimin play wrestles with RM

In the latest BTS Episode, the septet takes us behind-the-scenes of Life Goes On MV shoot which includes Suga showing off his guitar skills while Jimin, V and Jungkook pretend to do push-ups. Watch the endearing video below.

With more than 156 million views on YouTube, so far, BTS' lead single from BE, Life Goes On, managed to tug at BTS ARMY's heartstrings for its easy-breezy intro and hard-hitting finale. While the lyrics provided a warm blanket over ARMY's 2020 worries, the music video was directed by Jungkook, who has always been passionate about filmmaking and this time, Kookie made sure that his bandmates' personality traits came blazing through in the healing MV.

In the latest BTS Episode, we get to witness how director JK worked his magic behind-the-scenes of Life Goes On MV shoot. While Jungkook perfectly captures J-Hope and Jin's charismatic presence, V shows off his acting skills while Suga strums the guitar. To give us the perfect video, The Golden Maknae even shoots while standing atop the roof of the gorgeous house (Even Jimin shoots a scene from there!) while Yoongi had the members cracking up because of his adorable choreography which they proceeded to imitate. "It's our first time shooting an MV in such a comfortable atmosphere," Jimin revealed while playing football with the '94 line members RM and Hobi. Jimin and TaeTae were also seen messing around with some cute dogs.

After a few quirky shots by the campfire (Suga aka Mr. Dionysus, as the Bangtan leader wittily nicknamed him, is seen singing and playing the guitar again), we see the members shooting in the bedroom and having a pillow fight while Namjoon and Jimin play wrestled leaving ARMY cooing over MiniMoni's bromance moment.

"We don't really suggest anything specific, but it has the message that life goes on, no matter who we are and where we are," Joonie shared while Jimin showed off his comedian side telling the sun to get its act together for hiding behind the clouds which paused the shoot. Yoongi and Taehyung discussed how Life Goes On is a good song to listen to before going to bed, after you wake up, on your way to work, when the sun sets and even when you eat.

The boys' are seen shooting the video game by the couch sequence falling on top of each other as Jimin, V and Jungkook aka the Maknae Line pretend to do push-ups while seeing themselves on the large screen TV. Directed JK is also seen giving Jin direction ("Close your eyes and bow your head like this.") after he shoots a scene which leads to the eldest hyung playfully yelling at him, "You should give me directions! Don't just tell me after I finish." During the stadium sequence, we see the members dressed to impress in all-white formal attires, especially J-Hope, distracting Jin and V. "The members are being really chaotic right now. But I believe that ARMY will be able to see our efforts through the MV," TaeTae shares before Hobi cutely sniffs him.

After wrapping the shoot on a perfect note, when J-Hope asked Director Jung if he was happy with how it turned out, the latter couldn't help but quip, "I still think Jin hyung should've closed his eyes though," as Jin yelled, "Again?! Again?!" V concluded by shedding light on how it's not the end as ARMY have BTS' end-of-the-year performances to look forward to and yelled out, "Let's go," as his laughing bandmates yelled back, "BTS!"

