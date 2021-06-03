BTS' Life Goes On Re Enters World Digital Song Sales Chart as BE Tops Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard released the World Albums chart and the World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending on June 5. Read on to find out.

Is there even a day when BTS isn't achieving something? Bangtan 'Record Breaking' Sonyeondan has done it again! In the past couple of days, BTS' pop-disco smash hit, Dynamite, clocked 1.1. billion views on YouTube, almost nine months after its initial release on August 21, 2020. Not just that, BTS' summer bop Butter debuted at the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart, their fourth song to rank number on Billboard Hot 100, after Dynamite, Savage Love feat Jason Derulo and Life Goes On.

Billboard released the World Albums chart and the World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending on June 5. BTS' pandemic comforting album, BE took the number one spot again on the World Albums chart for this week. According to Billboard, BTS is the first act to have four albums spend 20 or more weeks at No. 1 on the World Albums chart. The only other albums of theirs to spend more than 20 weeks on the World Albums chart are Love Yourself: Answer, Love Yourself: Her and Map Of The Soul: 7.

Not only that, Life Goes On, BE's title track re-entered the World Digital Song Sales chart at the number one spot for its fifth total week at that position. BTS will be celebrating their 8th debut anniversary on June 13 by hosting a special broadcast for Festa and Muster celebrations. The theme for this year's Muster is Sowoozoo aka Mikrokosmos.

