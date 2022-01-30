BTS, Lim Young Woong and BLACKPINK top January's Star Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all stars! BTS rose to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,928,491, unfortunately, marking a 7.78 percent rise in their score since December.

trot singer Lim Young Woong settled at second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 9,208,493 for January. BLACKPINK ranked third after seeing a 25.29 percent increase in their brand reputation index for a total score of 8,125,164. Finally, soccer star Son Heung Min claimed fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,553,626, while IU came in at a close fifth with an index of 6,544,858 for January.

'Rookies' star Kang Daniel ranked sixth, Ace television host Yoo Jae Suk came in at seventh spot, 2PM's Lee Junho who recently starred in MBC's 'The Red Sleeve' came in at the eighth place, 'Our Beloved Summer's lead Choi Woo Sik ranked ninth and finally, Lee Chan Won settled at the tenth spot.

For those unversed, The rankings are determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from December 30, 2021, to January 30, 2022.

