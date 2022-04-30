BTS, Lim Young Woong & BIGBANG rank high on April’s Star Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for stars for the month of April. On the basis of big data collected from March 30 to April 30, the rankings reflect an analysis of various stars across media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and consumer participation indexes. For this month, star brand big data amounting to 206,452,665 points was analysed, signalling an increase of 5.48 percent as compared to March’s 195,725,085 points analysed.

For the month of April, BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) ranked first, with a brand reputation index of 11,052,255 points (Participation Index - 2,044,725; Media Index - 1,267,985; Communication Index - 1,764,753; Community index - 3,423,601), marking a 32.22 percent increase in their score as compared to the previous month.

Trot singer Lim Young Woong follows at rank 2, with a brand reputation index of 8,501,064 points. This reflects an increase of 41.50 percent in his score from March. Group BIGBANG enters the ranks at number 3, reflecting a brand reputation index of 6,362,585 points. Soccer star Son Heung Min is a close fourth for the month of April with a brand reputation index of 5,955,945 points. Soloist IU rounds out the top five for this month, with a brand reputation index of 5,413,408 points.

Check out the Top 10 for the month of April, below:

BTS Lim Young Woong BIGBANG Son Heung Min IU Son Ye Jin BLACKPINK Ryu Hyun Jin Kim Joon Ho Lee Chan Won

