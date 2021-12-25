BTS, Lim Young Woong & IVE round up the Top 3 for December’s Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

Another month has passed, and another month’s brand reputation ranks for the singers have been revealed! For the month of November 25 to December 25, 2021, the Korean Business Research Institute analysed big data of currently promoting singers, across media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and consumer participation indexes.

According to the analysis, BTS maintains their position at rank 1 with a total of 13,527,470 points. Also similar to the previous month’s ranking, Lim Young Woong came in at the second spot with 12,970,200 points. Starship Entertainment’s rookie girl group IVE rounded up the top 3 with a total of 4,849,080 points.

SInger IU comes in at rank 4 with 4,753,396 points, and Lee Chan Won is this month’s rank 5 with 4,742, 462 points. Positions 6 through 10 are aespa, BLACKPINK, BE’O, Lee Mu Jin, and Jung Dong Won, respectively.

The Director of the Korean Business Research Institute, Koo Chang Hwan noted, “The result of analyzing the singer brand category revealed an increase of 0.99% compared to November singers’ brand big data (134,563,056)”. He added further, “According to the detailed analysis, brand consumption rose 0.49%, brand issues rose 1.24%, brand communication rose 0.41%, and brand expansion rose 1.67%”.

He further elaborated, “The brand point of BTS, who maintained their communication through social media, topped the chart. Lim Young Woong, who created good influence based on his fandom community, ranked 2nd place. Meanwhile, IVE, who has stimulated netizens’ curiosity with various charms, came in third place. Famous singers who spread positive influence gained high reputation and popularity”.