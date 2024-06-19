BTS’ LINE FRIENDS BT21 issues apology for promoting NewJeans IP through official account; blames ‘setting error’

BT21, the LINE FRIENDS characters created by BTS themselves mistakenly promoted NewJeans IP on June 18 through their official X account, shocking and angering fans.

Finally, BT21 has issued a detailed apology for promoting NewJeans through their channel and blamed it happened due to a ‘setting error’.

BTS’ created LINE FRIENDS BT21 apologizes for promoting NewJeans

On June 19, 2024, just moments ago BTS' LINE FRIENDS BT21 posted through their official X account and issued an apology for mistakenly promoting another group. As it happened on June 18, BT21 had posted and promoted NewJeans IP through the official X account. The post was later deleted.

But the fans were aggravated to see such a big mistake happen at such a time. The mistake caught a lot of attention because of the ongoing feud between NewJeans’ agency ADOR and HYBE which brought BTS’ name in it as well as angering fans.

Now, BT21 has issued an apology through their official X account regarding the issue. They began by saying they deeply apologize for promoting an advertisement of another (NewJeans) IP, saying it was mistakenly sent out.

BT21 went on to say the mistake happened due to a ‘setting error’ which ended up in unrelated contents being promoted. They ended by adding that they will perform more caution in the future so that nothing like it occurs again.

Read BTS’ BT21’s full apology for promoting NewJeans here:

Meanwhile, when the apology from BT21 was issued fans could not help but point out the coincidence of NewJeans being promoted through a BTS’ related account given the ongoing battle between HYBE and ADOR. Many fans reiterated they were here to support BTS and asked that it should be made sure it doesn't happen again.

Check fan reactions to BT21's apology for promoting NewJeans here:

Know BTS’ recent activities

BTS is one of the most renowned K-pop boy bands worldwide. The seven-member group is made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. All members except the oldest, Jin are currently enlisted in the military.

Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, and to welcome him all BTS members took a leave.

In other news, Jimin has announced his upcoming comeback album MUSE which is set to drop on July 19, 2024.

