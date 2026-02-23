Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in March 2026 Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding Parth Samthaan Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week BAFTA 2026 BAFTA 2026 Alia Bhatt Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding

BTS lists 20 fan-favorite tracks as top Self Love songs in discography: From IDOL to Magic Shop and Life Goes On

BTS is all set to release a new 14-track album on March 20, which will be followed by a world tour.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Feb 23, 2026
BTS: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS is taking the What’s Your Love Song campaign in their ARIRANG release promotions to the next level! The fans of the septet voted for their favorite theme as Self Love, and corresponding to that, a list of 20 songs of the team was shared via a Spotify playlist for the fans to enjoy, which was shared with the BTS ARMY on Monday. It includes decade-old songs from their WINGS era, as well as interesting collaborations like the one with Zara Larsson for their BTS World Game soundtrack.

BTS unveils 20-song list ahead of ARIRANG comeback

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for a new album released three years and nine months after their last, and here’s how the team is keeping up with trendy promotions. A new playlist of tracks starting from 2016 to their most recent group release in June 2023, the team shared their songs, which follow the theme of Self Love, which was chosen by the fans. It was said that the tracks were personally curated by the BTS members as per the announcement. 

The following songs were revealed as part of the Spotify playlist:

  1. A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone
  2. 2!3!
  3. Not Today
  4. MIC Drop (Steve Aoki remix) [Full length edition]
  5. BTS Cypher Pt. 4
  6. Dope
  7. IDOL
  8. Take Two
  9. Anpanman
  10. Go Go
  11. Interlude: Wings
  12. Epiphany
  13. Magic Shop
  14. A Brand New Day (BTS World: Original Soundtrack)
  15. Euphoria
  16. Make It Right
  17. Good Day
  18. So What
  19. Life Goes On
  20. Yet to Come

Following the release of ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, a free comeback showcase at the Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea will be held the next day. In a couple of weeks' time, the group will then embark on a world tour on April 9, starting from three dates at the Goyang Stadium back home, followed by a total of 34 cities around the world across 81 stops through this year and the next.

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

