BTS lists 20 fan-favorite tracks as top Self Love songs in discography: From IDOL to Magic Shop and Life Goes On

BTS is taking the What’s Your Love Song campaign in their ARIRANG release promotions to the next level! The fans of the septet voted for their favorite theme as Self Love, and corresponding to that, a list of 20 songs of the team was shared via a Spotify playlist for the fans to enjoy, which was shared with the BTS ARMY on Monday. It includes decade-old songs from their WINGS era, as well as interesting collaborations like the one with Zara Larsson for their BTS World Game soundtrack.

BTS unveils 20-song list ahead of ARIRANG comeback

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for a new album released three years and nine months after their last, and here’s how the team is keeping up with trendy promotions. A new playlist of tracks starting from 2016 to their most recent group release in June 2023, the team shared their songs, which follow the theme of Self Love, which was chosen by the fans. It was said that the tracks were personally curated by the BTS members as per the announcement.

The following songs were revealed as part of the Spotify playlist:

A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone 2!3! Not Today MIC Drop (Steve Aoki remix) [Full length edition] BTS Cypher Pt. 4 Dope IDOL Take Two Anpanman Go Go Interlude: Wings Epiphany Magic Shop A Brand New Day (BTS World: Original Soundtrack) Euphoria Make It Right Good Day So What Life Goes On Yet to Come

Following the release of ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, a free comeback showcase at the Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea will be held the next day. In a couple of weeks' time, the group will then embark on a world tour on April 9, starting from three dates at the Goyang Stadium back home, followed by a total of 34 cities around the world across 81 stops through this year and the next.

