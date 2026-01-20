BTS locks free comeback event at Gwanghwamun Square in March, here’s what we know about conditional approval

BTS is planning something big, bigger than they’ve ever before. Ahead of their official album release on March 20, 2026, it was reported that the team had sought to perform a free concert for their fans at some of the most iconic places in Seoul, South Korea, with major cultural and historical value. As per an official review by the official committee on January 20, the usage of the same was confirmed, with a partial request being approved. The request was reviewed by the Korea Heritage Service on Tuesday afternoon.

BTS to hold large free concert at Seoul's historical spots

The Cultural Heritage Committee reviewed HYBE’s request to use and film at its desired locations. As per The Korea Times, after a meeting, it was decided that the agency can make conditional usage of Gyeongbok Palace, such as Geunjeongmun Gate and Heungnyemun Gate, Gwanghwamun, and Woldae (stone platform zone), as well as Sungnyemun (Namdaemun). Pre-recorded content has been allowed to be shot at the venues, with the filming planned for the days the spots remain closed, like Tuesdays.

According to the GN News, pre-filming and media façade production were requested, alongside a free concert with attendance limited to 15,000 to 20,000, with advance applications accepted. However, details like the approved attendance number are yet to be confirmed. The original demand was said to be for the March 20 comeback date as well as the following weekend of March 21 and 22, as per Allkpop. The Seoul Plaza is also being eyed for a separate event on Saturday of the week with an expected attendance of 30,000. BTS’ agency is reportedly planning to stream the events live globally to millions of fans of the group via OTT platforms.

So far, it has been announced that BTS will make a comeback to the music scene this March after a span of three years and nine months with the full-length album, ARIRANG. A world tour has also been confirmed, starting at the Goyang Stadium on April 9, 2026, and will continue across 34 cities over 79 stops.

