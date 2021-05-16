BTS look surreal in Butter’s second round of concept teaser photos; leave ARMY gasping for air

BTS released their second round of concept photo teasers of their upcoming single Butter and it definitely is a tease. Check them out here.

The global septet’s latest single, ‘Butter’ is all set to drop on May 21. The group and their agency, BIG HIT MUSIC are doing their best to keep the fans well entertained and hyped up about this comeback. The first set of concept teasers were released some time ago in batches. It had the members rock never-seen-before hairstyles. Now that I think of it, the batch-wise photos were released with a gap of one day because they wanted the fandom to take some time out to accumulate the member’s new looks.

But BIG HIT MUSIC said, Not today. On May 16, the agency released the second round of concept teaser photos and each member exudes an aura of rock and roll (and elegance) to say the very least. The first group released are Jungkook, RM, Jin and Suga - where they all rock some form of leather - whether a vest or a jacket. Jungkook, for some reason (that we’ll know later) holds a popcorn bowl in his hand.

We then have a blonde J-Hope, rainbow Jimin and the charming V’s teasers. While we can see J-Hope with pancakes and a dollop of butter, Jimin's spiked rainbow hair and intense gaze has many on their knees too. What comes off as a shocking surprise is, undoubtedly, V’s outfit. He’s the only member who’s dressed up in all white, with a sleeveless white top, white hat, gold chains and bling-square shaped glasses. It almost reminds us of the outfit he wore in the music video of Airplane Pt. 2’s Japanese version. They also released another group photo of the first round of teasers.

With these mesmerizing teasers, we can’t help but think about how incredible BTS’ Butter is going to turn out. Check out the photos below:

What do you think of the photos? Do you think they hint at the subunits? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

