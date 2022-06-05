BTS looks back on their past year by sharing captivating selfies in the ‘Selfie Collection’ for FESTA 2022

On June 4, BTS unveiled some charming group selfies as they reminisced about the past year where they brought ‘Permission To Dance’ and other achievements earned by the group. They looked amazing in each selfie, as usual. The selfies were taken during their various ventures such as concerts, performances, photoshoots, MV shoots as well as them enjoying their free time.

In other news, according to the 'Global Top 200' chart released by Shazam on May 31, BTS Jin's 'Yours' and V's 'Christmas Tree' were ranked first and second side by side. 'Yours' is the OST for the tvN drama ‘Jirisan' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon. 'Christmas Tree' is the OST for the SBS TV drama 'Our Beloved Summer' starring Choi Woo Shik, who is close to V.

Big Hit Music, the management company, introduced, "This is the first time in history for a Korean solo singer to take first or second place side by side on this chart." At the same time, BTS has been listed on several global charts in the latest chart (June 4) announced by US Billboard.

On the 'Billboard Global 200' chart, 'Butter' came in at 83rd, 'My Universe' at 96th, and 'Dynamite' at 99th.On 'Billboard Global (excluding the US)', 'Butter' was placed at 62nd, 'My Universe' at 68th, 'Dynamite' at 72nd, and 'Permission to Dance' at 148th. Big Hit Music said, "'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global (excluding the US)' are charts that rank streaming and sales in more than 200 countries/regions around the world. By doing so, BTS is showing off the dignity of a '21st century pop icon' in name and reality."

