BTS looks incredibly stunning in latest Butter teaser; ‘HIS HAIR’, ‘EXCUSE ME’, ‘JUNGKOOK’ trend in an instant

Big Hit Music never fails to raise a benchmark with BTS’ comeback schedule or fits. Check out the newest looks of the BTS member here!

‘Butter’ has been trending for quite a while, all thanks to the global boy group BTS naming their upcoming second all-English track, Butter. Each comeback of BTS makes sure that their fandom, ARMY, gets something completely unseen before - which they’ve been successful in achieving for the past eight years. To top it all off and create a new benchmark, BTS today released the first group concept photo of their upcoming track.

There’s a lot of information already revealed about Butter that has fans all excited. It’s their second all-English single. It is supposed to have a phrase ‘Smooth Like Butter’ in it. Speculations of a blonde-haired J-Hope and pink-haired RM were also ripe. However, on May 9, (South Korea’s May 10, 12 AM) Big Hit Music released the first concept teaser of Butter and fans can’t stop gushing about it! All the members look suave with some of them sporting a never-seen-before hair color, whilst looking absolutely stunning! Oozing an air of elegance, every corner, every member looks flawless in their outfits and has taken many fans’ breath away!

To put things in words, the eldest member Jin is dressed in all white, with hair slicked back, with godly visuals. We then have center Suga, again dressed in all white, who some fans speculate has green hair! The other members are the most talked about on Twitter as we write this. Jimin with his rainbow-coloured hair, bold sunglasses, and a power pose. Leader RM with his pink hair and intense look. 95-liner V in a pastel orange suit radiating maximum rich person vibes. Group’s sunshine J-Hope in sunshine-colored blonde hair, with sleeves rolled up, open collars portraying an irresistible look! And lastly, Golden maknae Jungkook in his long purple-colored hair in a man bun!

Check out the incredible concept teaser below:

‘Butter’ is basically ARMYs wildest dreams come true. Twitter trends went into chaos as words such as ‘EXCUSE ME’, ‘THE HAIR’, ‘KIM SEOKJIN’, ‘JIMIN JIMIN’, HIS HAIR’, ‘JUNGKOOK’, ‘BLONDE HOBI’ and ‘I CAN'T BREATHE’ started trending - which we completely understand.

Check out some reaction tweets by ARMYs below:

there’s too much to process between center yoongi, rainbow jimin, jungkook’s hair tied up, yellow hobi, pink joon, mullet jin and taehyung????? ARMYs #BTS @BTS_twt #BTS_Butter #ButterTeaser1pic.twitter.com/b6zRxVGmcH — t flop #BUTTER (@bts_we_are_7) May 9, 2021

PINK NAMJOON, JIN EXPOSED FOREHEAD WITH MULLET, YOONGI CENTER WITH BLACK MULLET, YELLOW HAIR HOBI, RAINBOW JIMIN, TAEHYUNG ELEGANCE AND UNDERCUT, PURPLE JUNGKOOK WITH HAIR BUN AND THEIR LOOKS AND DRESSING STYLE

AAHAHHAH OMFG I'M NOT GONNA SURVIVE THIS COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/4vdwO3GAZ7 — Emma ia (@cypherjung_) May 9, 2021

I got emotional. They really worked hard to be the best, and they did it. THEY ARE THE BEST... Bangtan did it...#ButterTeaser1 #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/tnBh1hXnaK — Sue (@Sueislr0) May 9, 2021

OMG trends JUNGKOOK's HAIR

JIMIN's HAIR

JIMIN RAINBOW HAIR

RAINBOW JIMIN pic.twitter.com/z4p1Cp7UWU — Ritu(@RituKookie) May 9, 2021

excuse me while i go scream my heart out because of these boys #ButterTeaser1 pic.twitter.com/pAweANUfsN — Jeon (@9597koov) May 9, 2021

Jimin rainbow hair? Jimin's new look, new dance, and vocal growth in a new era. He always, always delivers and always, always surprises. Ready for another scary good Park Jimin.#ButterTeaser1 pic.twitter.com/nWaUjTKxsA — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) May 9, 2021

What do you think about the first concept poster? Do you think the fandom can survive the next teaser photo? Share your thoughts about it in the comments below!

Credits :Big Hit Music

Share your comment ×