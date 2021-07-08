BTS’ looks in the Louis Vuitton showcase will make you fall in love with them even more

BTS made a runway debut with the Louis Vuitton FW 2021 showcase in Seoul. Read ahead to know more.

In April 2021, Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh invited BTS as their global ambassadors, “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today and I’m looking forward to this wonderful partnership, which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture.” They had a runway debut with Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 showcase in Seoul on July 7. It was the first time for Louis Vuitton to collaborate with a music group for a showcase and because its BTS, the ARMYs definitely did not disappoint in showing their support as the video gained millions of views just two hours after the release.

The showcase was shot as a dramatic fashion film in an industrial space with a tall indoor skyscraper, metal nets, a solitary hot air balloon marked with the word ‘Hope’, neon signs and an endless maze of staircases going through. The film began with a small monologue followed by the appearance of Jimin wearing the monogrammed logo shades. Each transition to the next member was introduced by their cold, intimidating gaze. Each member took us to a new scene like RM’s walk to an edge looking down at Suga who passes the transition to J-Hope and so on.

But in V’s case, his clothes and walk made him look like a man on a mission. His look had been teased on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram and Twitter in June and ARMYs around the world went wild at his piercing gaze at the camera, almost as if he was looking at us. J-Hope's silver choppy hair, Jungkook’s eyebrow piercing and Jin’s natural model-like facial expression made the film even more delightful to watch.

The film was directed by Jeon Go-woon and Park Se-young; fashion pieces were created by Virgil Abloh. Looking at the groundbreaking fashion on the world’s biggest boy band has definitely majorly impacted both the fashion and the music industry scene and from what we know, this is just the first project in the series of special projects for this collaboration so we cannot wait to see what else they have in store for us!

ALSO READ: JUNGKOOK CAME HOME trends on Twitter as BTS' Jungkook celebrates Butter's Billboard charting on Weverse

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the showcase? Which member wore it best? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below

Share your comment ×