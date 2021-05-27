BTS made a special appearance at the FRIENDS: The Reunion party and ARMY can't stop gushing over them

BTS members are winning ARMY hearts all over again with their sweet and heartfelt message at the FRIENDS: The Reunion. Read on to find out.

"So no one told you life was going to be this way," must be the exact thought in BTS' leader and rapper RM's mind right now. RM made a very public confession back in 2017 that he actually taught himself English by watching FRIENDS. He revealed that his mother bought him a DVD set comprising all the seasons of FRIENDS, where he would binge-watch and learn English through subtitles. Life certainly has come full circle for the Bangtan boys as they made a special appearance on the show.

ARMY were bursting with excitement ever since they heard of the announcement. Fans wondered if they would get to interact with the cast members of FRIENDS or pose together on the iconic orange couch, however, the director of FRIENDS: The Reunion clarified with ARMY that it will be a brief but special appearance by the Bangtan members and it certainly was. The members were dressed in high fashion outfits as RM spoke about how influential FRIENDS has been in his life and thanked the characters for being his English teachers.

ARMY were of course very excited and took to Twitter to appreciate BTS' short and sweet appearance on FRIENDS: The Reunion. Towards the end they gave a shoutout saying, They love FRIENDS. FRIENDS: The Reunion aired on HBO Max and was available on streaming app Zee5 at 12:32 pm KST.

Check out some ARMY reactions below:

