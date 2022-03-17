BTS maintains 6 releases in Top 15 of Billboard’s World Albums Chart; BLACKPINK, NCT 127 & more rank high

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of March 19 has been released! In this week as well, BTS maintains a total of 6 albums in the top 15, with five of their releases in the top 10. The group’s 2020 release ‘BE’ maintains its spot at rank 3, spending its 68th week on the chart. BTS’ hit release ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ moves from rank 2 to rank 4 for this week, in its 107th week on the chart. The group’s ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ comes next at rank 5, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Her’ at rank 7, ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ rises up to number 8, and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ rounding out the list at rank 15.

In its 75th week on the chart, BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ rises up from number 12 to number 9 for this week. NCT 127’s studio album ‘Sticker’ is number 10 for this week, in its 25th consecutive week. NCT’s ‘Universe’, in its 12th consecutive week, follows at number 11.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s release ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ continues in its 16th non-consecutive week in the World Albums chart, this week charting at number 12. ITZY’s CRAZY IN LOVE’ follows close behind, maintaining its spot at number 13, in its 23rd week. Finally, ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ comes in at rank 14 on the chart, in its eighth consecutive week.

With this, a total of 12 spots in the top 15 of the Billboard World Albums chart for the week of March 19 are reigned by K-Pop releases, out of which 7 are in the top 10.

Congratulations to all the artists!

