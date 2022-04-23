BTS maintains rank atop April’s Singer Brand Reputation Rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for singers for the month of April. On the basis of big data collected from March 23 to April 23, the rankings are based on an analysis of currently promoting singers, across media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and consumer participation indexes. For this month, singer brand big data amounting to 135,835,516 points was analyzed, signalling an increase of 8.36 percent as compared to March.

BTS maintains their spot atop the rankings, recording a brand reputation index of 10,896,707 points (Participation Index - 2,092,877; Media Index - 3,504,697; Communication Index - 2,988,216; Community index - 2,311,006). This reflects an increase of 14.26 percent in BTS’ score since the previous month. The boy group recently wrapped up a four-day sold-out concert in Las Vegas.

BIGBANG enters the rankings at number 2, reflecting a brand reputation index of 9,163,979 points. Trot singer Lim Young Woong maintains his spot at rank 3, reflecting a 17.01 percent increase in his score since March, with a brand reputation index of 8,161,142 points. BIGBANG recently made a comeback with ‘Still Life’.

Girl group (G)I-DLE rises to rank 4 for the month of April, followed by rookie girl group IVE rising to rank at number 5 for this month.

Check out the Top 10, below:

BTS BIGBANG Lim Young Woong (G)I-DLE IVE IU Im Chang Jung Lee Chan Won Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Red Velvet

Congratulations to all the artists!

