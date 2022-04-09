BTS maintains rank atop Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings in April; BIGBANG rises to rank 2

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed boy group brand reputation rankings for the month of April! Using big data collected during the period of March 9 to April 9, the rankings have been determined by analysing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various boy groups.

Making it the group’s 47th consecutive month, BTS maintains their rank at number 1 on the list. The group recorded a brand reputation index of 13,032,735, seeing an 11.35 percent increase in their score since March (11,704,137). BTS’ keyword analysis reveals ‘Time magazine’, ‘cover model’ and ‘Grammy award’ as high-ranking phrases, while the group’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘selected’, ‘influential’, and ‘misfire’. BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.46 percent positive reactions, an increase from last month (76.05 percent).

BIGBANG sees a massive increase of 847.13 percent in their score from last month, shooting up to rank 2. The group recorded a score of 7,655,526 points for the month of April.

SEVENTEEN continues to hold on to their spot at rank 3, recording a brand reputation index of 3,264,715 for the month. EXO and NCT also maintain their ranks at numbers 4 and 5 (in order), with a brand reputation index of 2,718,934 and 2,694,839 points respectively.

Check out the Top 10 for April 2022, below!

BTS BIGBANG SEVENTEEN EXO NCT Stray Kids BTOB Super Junior THE BOYZ MONSTA X

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to BTS leader RM’s most viral video edits