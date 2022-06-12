BTS maintains rank atop Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings in June; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed boy group brand reputation rankings for this month! With the use of big data collected during the period of May 11 to June 11, the rankings have been determined on the basis of analysis of multiple factors like consumer participation, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various male idol groups.

After marking four straight years at number 1 last month, BTS extends their streak, ranking atop the list for the 49th consecutive month. Recording a brand reputation index of 11,581,981 points with a 0.08 percent increase in their score from the previous month, BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 94.33 percent positive reactions. The group’s keyword analysis revealed high-ranking phrases including ‘Proof’, ‘ARMY’, and ‘White House’, while ‘release’, ‘visit’, and ‘appear’ were included in BTS’ highest-ranking related terms.

SEVENTEEN records an immense increase of 144.88 percent in their brand reputation index as compared to the previous month, raising the boy group’s rank to number 2 for this month, with a score of 5,823,248 points. EXO also sees an increase in their score from May, and marks a 38.25 percent rise in their score from the previous month. Ranking at number 6 last month, the group ranks at number 3 in the month of June, with a brand reputation index of 2,916,453 points.

BIGBANG, with 2,698,449 points in their brand reputation index, ranks at number 4. Meanwhile, NCT rounds out the top 5 with a brand reputation index of 2,663,252 points.

Check out the Top 10 for June 2022, below:

BTS SEVENTEEN EXO BIGBANG NCT MONSTA X ASTRO THE BOYZ TOMORROW X TOGETHER BTOB

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS Yet To Come MV: ALL similarities featuring RUN, Spring Day, FAKE LOVE & more music videos