BTS maintains stronghold on Billboard’s World Albums Chart; NCT 127, BLACKPINK & more chart high

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of March 26 is here! For the third consecutive week, BTS has maintained 6 entries in the Top 15, with 5 of those in the Top 6. The group’s 2017 release ‘Love Yourself: Her’ rises five spots from rank 7 to rank 5, followed by BTS’ ‘BE’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, and ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ in spots 3 through 6, in order. BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ also moves up a spot, this week ranking at number 14 on the World Albums chart.

NCT 127’s studio album ‘Sticker’, released last year, rises from rank 10 to rank 8, spending its 26th consecutive week on the chart. NCT’s most recent studio album ‘Universe’, meanwhile, maintains its spot at number 11 in its 13th week.

In its 76th week, BLACKPINK’s 2020 release ‘THE ALBUM’ also maintains its position at number 9. ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ moves up from number 13 number to 11, in its 24th week on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ released last year, makes a re-entry on the chart. In its 41st week charting, the 2021 studio album ranks at number 12 for this week. TWICE’s release, ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ is spending its 17th non-consecutive week in Billboard’s World Albums chart, moving down a spot to number 13, from its rank last week at number 12.

Finally, boy group ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ rounds out the list at number 15, moving down a spot from its rank last week. This is the release’s 9th consecutive week in the World Albums chart.

Congratulations to all the artists!

