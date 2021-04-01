BTS make history as the first Korean artists to be nominated for the prestigious BRIT Award

The BRITs have nominated BTS for the 2021 International Group Award.

After the Grammy Awards, BTS are making fresh history once again, this time with United Kingdom . As the biggest musical act in the world, representative of South Korea's national pride, BTS have been nominated for yet another coveted accolade, the BRIT Award. This is an award from the British Phonography Industry and is the highest honour from the UK for the global pop music industry. It has been the stage for several significant and iconic moments in the history of music, which amplifies the importance of BTS' nomination.

BTS have been nominated in the category of 2021 International Group, alongside Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, Haim, and Fontaines DC, all established and highly respected artists in their own right. The BRIT Awards are set to air on May 11, 2021 and ARMYs cannot wait to know the results. Not only are they proud of BTS' achievement but also of the BRIT Awards for recognising true art and talent. Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their Japanese comeback with their latest album BTS, THE BEST set to be released on 16th June, 2021. This is a Japanese compilation album which will include the track "Film Out" that Jungkook worked on in collaboration with Back Number. This song is also going to be the soundtrack for 'Signal'. The official music video for Film Out will be released on April 2, 2021. The tracklist for the album includes, "Film out”, “DNA -Japanese ver.”, “Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-“, “Lights”, “Blood Sweat & Tears -Japanese ver.-“, “Fake Love -Japanese ver.-“ ,“Black Swan -Japanese ver.-“, “Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-“, “Go Go -Japanese ver.-“, “Idol -Japanese ver.-“, “Dionysus -Japanese ver.-“ ,“Mic Drop -Japanese ver.-“ ,(Bonus Track) “Dynamite”, “Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-“, “Stay Gold” ,“Let Go” “Spring Day -Japanese ver.-“, “On -Japanese ver.-“, “Don’t Leave Me” ,“Not Today -Japanese ver.-“ ,“Make It Right -Japanese ver.-“, “Your eyes tell” and “Crystal Snow”.

We congratulate BTS for their incredible feat with the BRIT Awards!

