BTS make history once again, bagging all 4 out of the 4 Billboard Music Awards they were nominated for

This year, BTS had been nominated in a whopping 4 categories at the Billboard Music Awards and they took home three out of four of them even before the show started! On May 23, the BBMAs announced the winners of most of the categories and BTS were announced as the winners for 'Top Duo/Group', 'Top Song Sales Artist', and 'Top Social Artist'However, this is in no way BTS' first tryst with success at the BBMAs. While it is the first time they have won the 'Top Song Sales Artist' Award, they've now won the 'Top Duo/Group' Award twice and the 'Top Social Artist' Award for a historical 5 times now, consecutively.

During the award showcase, BTS continued their winning streak. With 'Dynamite', their first-ever all-English track, BTS won the 'Top Selling Song' Award, presented Gabrielle Union. Back in Seoul, BTS once again recreated the set of the BBMAs with RM delivering the winning speech followed by Jin. The boys looked dapper in their suits, all ready and set to perform their most recent mega-hit single, 'Butter'.

they did it !! @BTS_twt wins Top Selling Song at the #BBMAs for "Dynamite" !! pic.twitter.com/NgEsqZfCw4 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Thank you @BBMAs! Thank you #BTSARMY!

You made this all possible 후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021

BTS responded quickly to this smashing victory on Twitter as well, thanking ARMY for their support and owning their pride with the hashtag #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us. Meanwhile, 'Butter' has been taking over and breaking records left and right. From Youtube views to streaming numbers, there's no coming down for BTS' 'Butter'. Hailed already as the ultimate summer bop of 2021, 'Butter' is bringing us the much-needed respite from the restrictions of the pandemic.

