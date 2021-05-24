  1. Home
BTS make history once again, bagging all 4 out of the 4 Billboard Music Awards they were nominated for

BTS won big, once again, at the 2021 BBMAs.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: May 24, 2021 07:49 am
BTS' Group Concept Photo for Butter BTS' Group Concept Photo for Butter, courtesy of BIGHIT Music
This year, BTS had been nominated in a whopping 4 categories at the Billboard Music Awards and they took home three out of four of them even before the show started! On May 23, the BBMAs announced the winners of most of the categories and BTS were announced as the winners for 'Top Duo/Group', 'Top Song Sales Artist', and 'Top Social Artist'However, this is in no way BTS' first tryst with success at the BBMAs. While it is the first time they have won the 'Top Song Sales Artist' Award, they've now won the 'Top Duo/Group' Award twice and the 'Top Social Artist' Award for a historical 5 times now, consecutively. 

During the award showcase, BTS continued their winning streak. With 'Dynamite', their first-ever all-English track, BTS won the 'Top Selling Song' Award, presented Gabrielle Union. Back in Seoul, BTS once again recreated the set of the BBMAs with RM delivering the winning speech followed by Jin. The boys looked dapper in their suits, all ready and set to perform their most recent mega-hit single, 'Butter'.

 

 

BTS responded quickly to this smashing victory on Twitter as well, thanking ARMY for their support and owning their pride with the hashtag #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us. Meanwhile, 'Butter' has been taking over and breaking records left and right. From Youtube views to streaming numbers, there's no coming down for BTS' 'Butter'. Hailed already as the ultimate summer bop of 2021, 'Butter' is bringing us the much-needed respite from the restrictions of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: The Indian BTS ARMY had a major role to play in helping BTS’ Butter achieve THESE spectacular records

Join us in congratulating BTS in the comments section down below! 

