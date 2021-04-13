BTS makes Billboard chart history with Japanese song Film Out; Reveal comeback plans

Big Hit Entertainment respond to May comeback reports. Read on to find out.

Is it even a new day if BTS isn't out there breaking records? The talented septet's smash hit pop-disco Grammy-nominated track, Dynamite achieved 1 Billion views on YouTube, becoming the fastest Korean Group Music Video To Reach 1 Billion Views! Dynamite is BTS’ third music video, as well as their fastest, to achieve the milestone after DNA and Boy With Luv. It took BTS a cool seven months to achieve this phenomenal feat.

That's not all, BTS' Japanese song, Film Out, a single from their upcoming Japanese album BTS, The Best is composed by the group's maknae Jungkook in collaboration with Japanese rock-band Back Number. The song received a thunderous response from ARMY across the world upon its release. Now, Film Out has become the first Japanese song to ever debut at Number one on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales Chart, replacing BTS’ own song, Dynamite! This makes BTS the first act in history to chart songs in three languages (Korean, English, and Japanese) on the Billboard chart.

Also, there are strong rumours that BTS will be releasing a new album in May. If true, this will mark BTS' first official comeback since the release of BE- Deluxe Edition which released in November 2020. However, Big Hit Entertainment gave an ambiguous response saying they announce their artists' comeback plans only when confirmed. Anyways, Congratulations to BTS and we cannot wait.

