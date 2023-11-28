BTS makes history at MAMA Awards with 50 trophies to name; wins 6th consecutive Worldwide Icon of the Year

The K-pop supergroup BTS has etched their name in history at the 2023 MAMA Awards by securing a total of 50 wins. This year, they yet again clinched the Worldwide Icon of the Year, marking their impressive sixth consecutive win in this category. The Worldwide Icon of the Year, also recognized as the Daesang award, holds significance as the grand prize in South Korea.

BTS, currently one of the biggest K-pop groups, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first act in MAMA Awards history to secure 50 trophies. They now hold the record for the most awards by any act of all time in MAMA Awards history. Additionally, BTS continues to extend their reign as the group with the most Daesangs (grand prizes) in both MAMA and overall, accumulating an impressive total of 74 wins.

In the 2023 MNET Asian Music Awards, BTS added another feather to their cap by clinching the Worldwide Icon of the Year for the sixth consecutive time since 2018. This remarkable achievement solidifies their status as the Worldwide Icon of the Year which is a Daesang (Grand Prize) for an unprecedented streak. BTS has solidified their global standing, and despite some members pursuing solo projects or fulfilling mandatory military service, the group continues to carve out a path of historical significance through their influence and power.

BTS' youngest member, Jungkook received the award through a video message. Even though he wasn't physically present, his fans in the arena enthusiastically cheered for him. In his video message, BTS' Jungkook expressed gratitude to the ARMY for their unwavering support, leading to the group's sixth win of the Worldwide Icon of the Year award. "Our ARMY who always sends us unwavering love. Thank you, very much." Despite the sadness of not being able to meet in person, Jungkook assures that BTS and the ARMY will reunite even stronger. Until then, he encourages the ARMY to stay healthy and happy every day."My precious and loving ARMY, You know, I love you so much right?" With this, he promises a future meeting and concludes with warmth.

Alongside this, BTS leader RM took to Weverse to say thank you to his fans, ARMYs. In his message he said “Thank you everyone I miss you” sending out gratitude to all his fans.

BTS recent activities

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had commenced the mandatory military enlistment process. Meanwhile, Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are presently carrying out their military duties.

Subsequently, on the same day, November 22, Jungkook personally confirmed that he would be the next member to enlist, scheduled to join in December. He shared this emotional news with fans through a heartfelt letter.

