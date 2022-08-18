BTS makes history as their YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ surpasses 70 million subscribers

On August 18, it was confirmed that BTS have become the first male artist to surpass 70 million subscribers on YouTube, beating American artist Justin Bieber who has 69.8 million subscribers. Previously, BLACKPINK crossed the same threshold in November, 2021. They also beat Justin Bieber and became the artist with the most views across all their official channels on the platform.

In other news, Blanco's 'Bad Decision', voiced by BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, was such a hit in this week's 'Hot 100'. Billboard explained, "In the first week of release, 'Bad Decision' was streamed 10.1 million times. The number of digital downloads and CD/cassette sales were 66,000." With this, BTS became the first Korean artist to list more than 10 songs on the Billboard 'Hot 100' Top 10.

Earlier, BTS started with 'Dynamite' in 2020, followed by 'Savage Love' remix, 'Life Go's On', 'Butter', 'Permission to Dance', and 'My Universe' in collaboration with Britpop band 'Coldplay'. The song was placed at number one.There are only 5 hotshots that debuted at number one at the same time as the double announcement.In addition, 'On' has 4th place, 'Boy With Luv' 8th, and 'Fake Love' 10th, etc.

Along with ‘Bad Decisions’ also topped the Billboard detailed charts this week. In 'Digital Song Sales', it immediately took first place as it entered the chart.It ranked 6th and 7th respectively on the 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global (excluding the US)'. Earlier, this song debuted at #53 on the latest chart (August 12-18) of the UK's official single chart 'Top 100', which is known as one of the world's two largest pop charts along with Billboard.

