BTS makes it to Mumbai Police’s Instagram account; Cops use Dynamite lyrics to warn public about COVID safety

Mumbai Police recently spread awareness about corona safety measures, especially during the holiday season, and used BTS’ Dynamite song lyrics to do that!

Mumbai Police is back at it! The official social media handle of Mumbai Police, which is known for its safety messages through humorous memes, recently shared a post inspired by the Korean superhit band BTS track Dynamite. Police’s official handle used to trend to warn about the COVID-19 dangers, especially during the festive season. Sharing a photo of V from the music video with the lyrics, “Bring a friend, join the crowd, Whoever wanna come along,” the cops’ found a perfect response.

“No, no, not today. Love yourself, stay indoors!” they captioned the post and warned of the ‘#DynamiteDangersOfCoronavirus’. The post immediately became a hit with the BTS ARMY in India, who then flooded the comment section with purple heart emoticons. Many others also had a good laugh and filled the comments section with laughing emojis.

If you missed it, earlier this week, Jin from BTS, who had a working birthday, hosted a V Live and interacted with fans. The fandom now prepares to celebrate BTS singer V's birthday, on December 30. As fans prepare for the birthday, Taehyung was recently asked about his plans for his special day on the 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje red carpet. BTS fan Soo Choi shared a clip from the interaction on Twitter and translated Taehyung's statement.

The singer noted that December also marked Seokjin's birthday and added that he was speaking on everyone's behalf when he said he wants to see the ARMY. "Jin hyung had a bday also in Dec. I'll say as a representative, Dec 30 there will be nothing but I want to see the ARMYs so much," as translated by the fan. Jungkook chipped in to say that the septet misses the fandom.

