BTS makes Spotify history with THIS number of streams for their discography

On January 19, BTS' 'ON' has exceeded 300 million streams on Spotify. It is the group's 12th song to reach the mark. With 'ON' becoming the group's 12th song to reach the feat, BTS has become the first and only Korean artist in history to have a total of 12 songs with over 300 million streams on Spotify.

The previous BTS songs to surpass 300 million streams on the global streaming platform are pop-disco track 'Dynamite,' the fun song 'Boy With Luv,' summer bop 'Butter,' 'Fake Love' and 'DNA' among others. Among the 12 songs, 'Dynamite' is the most-streamed BTS song on Spotify, with over 1.2 billion streams as of Jan. 20. It is the septet's first and only track so far to have a billion streams!

In addition to becoming the first and only Korean artist in history with 12 songs having more than 300 million streams on Spotify, BTS has also extended their record as the most-streamed group/Asian artist. BTS now holds the top 3 idol group songs with the most digital points in Gaon history - 'Boy With Luv' 1.92B, 'Spring Day' 1.87B and 'Dynamite 1.44B'. Congratulations to BTS!

