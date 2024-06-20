BTS makes surprising ‘appearance’ at Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer tour concert; here’s how

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion released a smooth collaboration for the group’s smash-hit track Butter, which became an instant fan favorite just like the original version. In her latest concert, the American rapper won the hearts of fans when she brought out a poster featuring her selfie with the megastar group.

BTS makes a 'cameo' in Megan Thee Stallion's houseful concert

Recently, for her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion held a concert on June 19, where she performed some of her massive hits. However, the highlight of the event was when she was spotted holding a poster that featured her selfie with BTS.

The clip quickly went viral online, with fans admiring the rapper for still having BTS in her heart.

Here’s the viral clip from Megan Thee Stallion’s latest concert:

Story behind BTS' first selfie with Megan Thee Stallion

Notably, the selfie that Megan was spotted flaunting is from a special meet-up she had with BTS. It was around the time when the American rapper joined hands with the seven-piece group to unveil a collaborative version of Butter.

In the special meet-up, BTS members sat down with the Body singer to discuss the first collaboration and respective music careers.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion is a famous American rapper who has risen to explosive fame in the last few years. From creating chartbuster music to electrifying and fierce performances, the rapper continues to win the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Some of her top hits include Body, WAP feat. Cardi B, Sweetest Pie, SG with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, HISS, Don’t Stop feat. Young Thug, and more.

More about BTS' Recent activities

On the work front, BTS hasn’t had a group album release since Proof was unveiled in 2022. The main reason for their temporary halt is due to the members’ military enlistment. The eldest member Jin went away for his mandatory military service in 2022 and only returned on June 12, 2024, after completing 18 months in the army.

Meanwhile, the remaining six members, J-Hope, SUGA, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are still completing their enlistment, with different discharge dates. In 2025, all members will reunite after almost 3 years of staying apart and in that year they are expected to resume group activities.

