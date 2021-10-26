BTS makes their first official submission for the 2022 Grammy Awards

ARMYs, some good news to end the day with! The Grammy season has officially begun, and BTS is diving in! This year, the super septet has officially submitted their smash summer hit 'Butter' for the category 'Best Pop Duo/Group.' Although 'Butter' is the first BTS song to be submitted for nomination this year, it might not be the last!

In this category, 'Butter' will be going head to head with 'Mood' by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior, 'Kiss Me More' by Doja Cat featuring SZA, 'Without You' by The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus, and 'Rumors' by Lizzo featuring Cardi B. As always, the competition is fierce, but BTS never backs away from a challenge!

Last year, BTS entered the Grammy Awards to be nominated in three categories for their 2020 album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' (Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Pop Vocal Album). They were also entered to be nominated for 'Song of the Year', 'Record of the Year', 'Best Music Video', and 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' for their BE single, 'Dynamite'.

Also, over a month after its release, BTS and Coldplay’s hit single 'My Universe' climbed back up multiple Billboard charts this week! For the week ending on October 30, 'My Universe' rose to number 13 on the Hot 100, marking the song’s fourth consecutive week in the top 20 of the chart. Additionally, the song reclaimed the number 1 spot on both Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and the Hot Alternative Songs chart this week. Congratulations to BTS!

