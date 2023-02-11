BTS’ maknae Jungkook becomes the fastest K-Pop and Asian artist to surpass 6 million followers on Spotify

BTS ’ Jungkook becomes the fastest K-Pop, Korean and Asian act to surpass 6 million on Spotify which comes after his immense success with songs like Stay Alive, Dreamers, Left and Right. Jungkook took first place in the 'Best Male Kpop VocalistBest Male Kpop Vocalist 2023' vote held until January 31 on the global fan voting site 'Shining Awards'.

Jungkook, the main vocalist of BTS, is the only Korean male singer to be selected as one of the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' announced by 'Rolling Stone,' an American music media outlet, and a singer with enormous influence and fame on the global stage. In addition, at the opening ceremony of the '2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar' held at the Alkor Albaite Stadium in Qatar last year, Jungkook passionately sang 'Dreamers', the official World Cup soundtrack, and decorated the main highlight stage, showing his superstar presence.

BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers' set a record for the longest entry for a Korean solo singer song on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. The official soundtrack "Dreamers" of the "2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar," released by Jungkook on November 20 last year, charted on the Spotify Global Chart for the 80th day. Europe's World Music Awards focused on highlighting that "Dreamers" recorded No. 1 on the Spotify global chart, the longest chart for a solo song by a Korean solo singer.

With 'Dreamers', Jungkook continued his career high march with another dazzling digital success. 'Left And Right', a collaboration between Jungkook and American singer-songwriter and pop star Charlie Puth, entered the Spotify global chart for the 227th day as of February 7th. 'Dreamers' shows an increasing trend of streaming, reaching an average of about 1.3 million per day on Spotify, and is gaining popularity. 'Dreamers' showed strong digital potential, surpassing 150 million streams on Spotify in just 69 days, the shortest period for a solo song by a Korean solo singer.

What do you think of Jungkook’s achievement? Let us know in the comments below.