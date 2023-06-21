BTS’ maknae Jungkook sets new record as he crosses 1.2 billion streams on Spotify with 4 solo tracks

Jungkook recently surpassed 1.2 billion streams in all credits of his account on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. BTS' Jungkook showed his strong potential by achieving 1.2 billion streams in 487 days with only 4 songs on his Spotify account without a solo album. Previously, Jungkook, who set a record of 1.1 billion streams in the shortest period of 453 days for a K-pop solo singer, surpassed 1.2 billion streams by increasing 100 million streams in about a month without any activity.

Jungkook’s achievements:

There are four songs on Jungkook's Spotify account: the solo song Dreamers, the webtoon OST Stay Alive, the collaboration song Left and Right and the cover song I'm in Love, which features the masked singer. With just three songs, Dreamers, Stay Alive and Left and Right on Spotify, Jungkook set a new world record for a K-pop solo artist reaching 1 billion streams in a short period of time. He received the Guinness World Records award from the United Kingdom. Additionally, it was an honor to be included in the Guinness Book of Records. In addition, Jungkook's Spotify account reached a milestone of 7.6 million followers in record time for an Asian solo artist. As the most listened-to K-Pop solo artist in the world, Jungkook was ranked first in Spotify's Top K-Pop Artist of 2022 year-end settlement. The streak of records continues. Jungkook, who is about to release a solo album in July, is highly anticipated to produce yet another outstanding Spotify record.

Jungkook:

BTS released a digital single titled Take Two on June 13 via official TikTok and YouTube to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut. It was titled BTS' 'Take Two' Live Clip (Jungkook Focus) #2023 BTS FESTA. The live clip direct cam video of Jungkook was made public. Jungkook sang the first verse to Take Two with passion in the video. She did so with a clear, elegant voice and a sweet, sweet tone, giving the audience a sense of immersion right away and demonstrating that she is a master of the introduction. The golden vocals, empathetic lines, and delicate expressive power of Jungkook, capable of perfectly absorbing any genre, stimulated the listeners' feelings to the fullest.

