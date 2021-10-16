BTS' 'maknae line members' take top spots for October boy group member brand reputation rankings

BTS' maknae line members - Jimin, Jungkook and V prove their brand power yet again! BTS' Jimin topped the list for the 34th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,654,771, marking a 57.62 percent increase in his score since September. V rose to second place in the rankings and finally, Jungkook came in at a close third.

Jimin's high-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “birthday,” “ARMY,” and “celebrate,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “happy,” “donate,” and “thankful.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.50 percent positive reactions. V rose to second place in the rankings after seeing a 51.38 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month. His total score came out to 5,663,845 for October. Finally, BTS' youngest member Jungkook came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 5,473,457, marking a 69.78 percent increase in his score since September. BTS' Hyung line members ranked in the top 12 spots. The oldest member Jin ranked fifth, Suga at the seventh spot, RM at the ninth place and finally, J-Hope at the 12th spot.

Meanwhile, ARMYs were enthralled to watch the inaugural episode of the second season of 'In The SOOP BTS Ver'. The healing variety show premiered to much love and fanfare amongst fans as they were ecstatic to meet Jungkook's "baby" - his pet dog Jeon Bam! RM, Jungkook and V made full use of the new gym equipment as they worked out hard and just had a great first day in their grandiose holiday home, built just for them!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Choose some Indian sweets & we will reveal what to expect in the second season of 'In The SOOP BTS ver'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.