BTS’ manager Hobum says he visits Big Hit Ent's former HQ on having many thoughts amid news of Kim Woo Bin buying building

BTS is the world-renowned boy band that began years ago under the label Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC). Big Hit Entertainment’s first headquarters was recently bought by the top actor Kim Woo Bin.

Amid the news of the Black Knight actor buying the building, BTS’ manager Song Hobum shared a photo of the old HQ with an emotional message that he visits it when he is having many thoughts.

BTS’ manager Hobum shares Big Hit Entertainment’s former HQ photo with an emotional message

On June 25, 2024, it was confirmed that BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) original headquarters in Nonhyeon Dong, Gangnam Gu, Seoul was bought by the famous actor Kim Woo Bin.

Amid the news of Kim Woo Bin buying the Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) original headquarters building, BTS’ manager Hobum shared an emotional photo of the building on his Instagram, captioning it with an emotional message.

BTS’ manager wrote that he visits the building once in a while when he has a lot of thoughts on his mind and ended it by writing "I miss you."

See the photos shared by BTS’ manager Hobum of the Big Hit Entertainment's (now BIGHIT MUSIC) former headquarters here:

The acquisition of Big Hit Entertainment's (now BIGHIT MUSIC) original HQ is undoubtedly a big moment as the place is where the K-pop world sensation boy group grew. It remains to this day a special monument that represents BTS' old days and their journey to worldwide stardom.

After BTS’ manager shared the photo, fans couldn’t help but feel emotional and they also reacted to it:

Know BTS’ recent activities

BTS is one of the biggest sensation K-pop boy bands under BIGHIT MUSIC. At present, all BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, SUGA, and Jungkook are enlisted in the military except the oldest member Jin.

In the most recent developments, Jimin announced his comeback album MUSE is set to release on July 19, 2024. Meanwhile, through a Weverse comment, Jin also hinted that he might be releasing new music soon.

In other news, Jin hosted a special ‘hug event’ where he gave hugs to 1000 lucky ARMYs on FESTA Day.

