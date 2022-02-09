BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ re-enters Billboard 200; Jin grabs 2 spots on the Hot Trending Songs chart

Breaking records is a common occurrence in the world of superstars that is BTS. Releasing music and having it hit the charting roofs has become a result of their constant hard work over the years and now they have reached a glamorous stage where fans get to revisit their old tracks to relive the moments of earworms that they experienced while first listening to them.

It seems as though the ARMY did just that, making BTS’ February 2020 release chart once again. According to the latest charts released by Billboard, BTS’ fourth studio album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ has re-entered the Billboard 200 chart which is Billboard’s main album chart ranking the 200 most loved songs of the week. Making a celebrated return, the album grabbed the 184th spot on the list.

Moreover, BTS member Jin made his global influence known by grabbing 2 spots on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs for the chart dated February 12. His track ‘Super Tuna’ that has given rise to a worldwide dance challenge and received love from people of all ages is at No.8 followed by his first solo OST for tvN’s ‘Jirisan’, ‘Yours’ that came in at No.9. BTS’ ‘Butter’ stood strong at the No.1 spot as it continues to be a fan-favourite.

What is your favourite BTS solo song? Let us know below.

