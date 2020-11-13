  1. Home
BTS mark BE's D7 countdown with Life Goes On tease; Suga treats ARMY with dapper selcas amid surgery recovery

BTS member Suga took to Twitter to bless BTS ARMY with dapper selfies of himself as Min Yoongi is currently recovering from his shoulder surgery. BTS also kickstarted BE's release date countdown with the D-7 tease being about the lead single Life Goes On.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: November 13, 2020 12:06 pm
Last week, it was revealed that BTS member Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. While the shoulder surgery was a success, Min Yoongi is currently resting following his physician's advice. V and Jimin even updated BTS ARMY on Suga's health sharing that their bandmate was recovering well and today, Suga decided to treat ARMY; who is missing the 27-year-old rapper, with some dapper selfies.

Taking to BTS' official Twitter page, Suga shared two selcas of his glowing, handsome face which were taken during BTS' WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Issue cover shoot, which was recently unveiled, post the septet's 2020 Music Innovator win. The Daechwita rapper looks stunning in a white shirt and black tie combo while his black hair is pulled back to expose his forehead, leaving ARMY besotted. Moreover, ARMY flooded Twitter with 'miss you' and 'get well soon' messages for Yoongi. The fandom also couldn't get over how majestic Suga looked in the snaps shared while being appreciative of the rapper having the fandom in his mind even during his recovery period.

Check out Suga's ultra-handsome selfies and how BTS ARMY reacted to Yoongi's selcas below:

We adore this man and how!

Meanwhile, BTS also unveiled a slight tease of their highly-awaited album BE's lead single Life Goes On by sharing the intriguing artwork which reveals Pdogg credited as the producer with Pdogg, RM, Ruuth, Chris James, Antonina Armato, Suga and J-Hope credited as the songwriters. Moreover, Life Goes On's MV will drop on November 20 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

Check out BTS' D-7 countdown tweet for BE below:

We're psyched for BE's release!

Share your excitement for BTS' album BE with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Suga aka Yoongi shares health update with BTS ARMY post shoulder surgery: I feel pain but I feel very relieved

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20.

