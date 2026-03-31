BTS marks historical 7th No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with SWIM, ARIRANG occupies top 13 of Global 200

BTS’ latest single, SWIM, makes a successful debut on music charts. As announced on March 30 local time, the Billboard Hot 100 list for this week, dated April 4, 2026, has the song debut at the top of the chart, marking yet another impressive feat for the South Korean septet. Interestingly, their new album ARIRANG also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart a day before, showcasing their immense popularity.

ARIRANG makes Billboard chart entries

Marking the team’s seventh overall Hot 100 top appearance and sixth direct No. 1 debut (only group to do so), SWIM was the most popular song in the US this past week. Other songs from the album, ARIRANG, also managed to lead the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. singles chart, making BTS the first artist in history to simultaneously occupy the entire Top 10 on the Global 200 chart. And not just that, their songs, in fact, rule the entire top 13 track rankings, with only one song from the record, No. 29, not having ranked on the chart due to the lack of lyrics in it.

More importantly, BTS has now become the first group in history to debut a song and album at #1 on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously on multiple occasions, doing so first with BE and Life Goes On, and now with ARIRANG and SWIM. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook become the only K-pop acts to have ever debuted on the chart, with members Jimin and Jungkook also doing so individually, thanks to their songs, Like Crazy and SEVEN.

This decade, the team joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, and Ariana Grande to have the most No. 1s, with the Opalite singer having nine, alongside seven for the rest. As per a report from Newsen, the boys thanked the fans for having made this possible, saying, “We have achieved the great honor of reaching #1 on the Billboard chart with an album released after a long wait of 3 years and 9 months. We deeply thank ARMY, who have always sent us unsparing love and support, as well as everyone who listened to our music and shared their hearts. While preparing for the new album, we contemplated how to capture universal emotions that many people could relate to.”

“The title track, SWIM, which represents this, is a song that encourages us to keep moving forward to the end, even amidst difficulties. We hope this song has brought a little courage and comfort to many people across borders. We are grateful for your unwavering faith and support over the years, and we will repay you with heartfelt music,” said the group about their lead track.

ALSO READ: RM reveals what has kept BTS unbroken for 14 years: ‘Seven of us have stayed together without anyone leaving’