BTS marks 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign's third anniversary with a SPECIAL message for the ARMY; Watch Video

It has been three years since BTS kicked off the 'LOVE MYSELF' Campaign. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have now come together to deliver a special message on its anniversary.

Three years ago, BTS batted for the concept of loving ourselves with their LOVE MYSELF Campaign. The Bangtan Boys, along with Big Hit, launched the campaign in 2017 and worked with Korean Committee of UNICEF for their dedication to the improvement of "human rights and the lives of children and teens" over the past 70 years. Three years on, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook not only are celebrating the movement but have also teased that they have something special planned.

Sharing their message via YouTube, the members began by thanking the ARMY for supporting the campaign before Hobi took over and recalled the historic speech delivered at the 75th UN General Assembly. "I hope all of you can continue to have faith in yourselves and keep challenging yourselves for the rest of 2020 too," he added.

Owing to the uncertain times that this year has shown us, Seokjin reminded, "With so many things uncertain, I hope we can all remember how previous we are. Remember, ‘loving yourself is the beginning of true love,'" he said. Taehyung added that though this year has increased the physical distance between the members and the ARMY, it is important now, more than ever, to love ourselves. Mochi brought the video to a conclusion by saying, "I hope we can dream of a world where embrace each other more, encourage one another and hold hands together.” He added that the group has in store for LOVE MYSELF for the fans to look forward to.

Check out their complete message here:

