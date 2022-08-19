BTS: Mayor of Busan proposes alternative for military enlistment to Presidential Office for septet

BTS consists of seven members of which oldest Jin will have to enlist for his mandatory military service by the end of the year, according to the current rules. The topic of their enlistment has been in the media for quite a while now and any proposals for their exemption have not seen success.

Meanwhile, BTS was appointed as the official public relations ambassador for the city of Busan which is currently bidding for the 2030 World Expo. As the official partners, BTS and their agency HYBE, have pledged to do everything possible to strengthen the bid and aid in the promotions to make the 2030 Busan World Expo a reality. The group is already planning for a concert in mid-October in or around Busan, as one of their many strong bidding points.

As of the latest update, Park Hyung Joon, who is the current Mayor Busan is said to have proposed an alternative plan for the military service of BTS. He has planned for an alternate service where duty as heavy as the military service would be expected of the group as they promote Busan. The seven would have national responsibility on them, acting as the rightful ambassadors of the event and putting their global influence to use.

He further emphasized on the importance of military service to all able bodied men of South Korea and expressed that he wished to take this opportunity to hopefully turn the bid in their favor, having BTS on their side. Busan is competing against the likes of Rome, Odessa and Riyadh, in order to have the chance of hosting the 2030 World Expo and promoting the city as well as their country in front of the world.

